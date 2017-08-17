Durham Confederate Statue Protesters to Hold Rally Before Turning Themselves in

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A total of four people now face charges in connection with the toppling of a Confederate statue in front of the old Durham County courthouse Monday evening.

Three of the four are expected in court Thursday — Dante Emmanuel Strobino, 35, Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, and Peter Gilbert, 39, all of Durham.

Takiyah Thompson, 22, of Durham, was the first person charged in the incident. She had her first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Before Strobino, Tran and Gilbert appear before a judge, a group is expected to rally outside the courthouse to protest the charges.

More protesters involved with Monday’s events have said they plan to turn themselves in to authorities following the rally. It’s unclear how many more people the Durham County Sheriff’s Office plans to arrest.

The group is expected to gather outside the courthouse before going to support the three suspects appearing in court.

Those rallying will wear all black, hold signs and chant.

Officials with the group said Durham County deputies are “waging a campaign of intimidation against racial justice organizers.”

Those leading the rally said they want all charges dropped and they want to stand up against white supremacy.

After the rally, the protesters said they will link arms and march into the sheriff’s office together and turn themselves in.

