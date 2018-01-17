Durham Officer Jumps Into Icy Creek to Help Women Clinging to Doorjamb of Submerged Car

Durham Police Cpl. J.J. Barazandeh in a photo from Durham police. An image of snow in Durham near Falls Lake. (Photo: WNCN)

DURHAM, N.C.--A Durham police officer saved two women from icy water after their car crashed while driving on snow Wednesday in Durham, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Dearborn Drive, and Durham Police Cpl. J.J. Barazandeh was the first to arrive, officials said.

When he got there, the officer saw two women clinging to the doorjamb of a car fully submerged in a creek, Durham police said in a news release.

The two women – one in her 30s and another in her 60s – were waving their arms while in waist-deep water.

Barazandeh jumped into the icy creek, went to the car and guided both women to the shore, police said.

Two passing motorists then helped the women and Barazandeh out of the icy water. The women were treated by EMS units at the scene.

After spending about four minutes in the icy water, Barazandeh later got dry, took a hot shower and then went back to work.

“It was very numbing,” said Barazandeh, who has been a Durham police officer for 11 years.

