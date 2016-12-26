Dynamite Found In Goldsboro Building, Evacuations Ordered

The scene where the dynamite was found. Photo by Michael Bernard/CBS North Carolina. (Photo: Overton, Rodney N.)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have cordoned off a storage building and set up a perimeter around the area after dynamite was discovered Monday, Wayne County authorities said.

The cache of dynamite was discovered around noon Monday in a storage building on Herring Road in Goldsboro.

Authorities say the new owner of the Herring Mill property was cleaning out the building and found the explosives.

Officials have evacuated homes nearby and U.S. Highway 13 is blocked at Herring Road in Goldsboro.

Officials are on scene and investigating the discovery.

US Hwy 13 blocked at Herring Road in Goldsboro. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina. (Photo: Overton, Rodney N.)

