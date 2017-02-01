Earl 'The Pearl' Monroe Headlines WSSU Scholarship Event

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- You might know the name Earl 'The Pearl' Monroe. He played for Winston-Salem State University from 1964 to 1967. As a senior, he led the team to an NCAA Division II championship. Then he went on to have a 13-year career in the NBA.

This weekend, he returns to the Triad and you can hear him speak and support a good cause. Winston-Salem State University Athletic Director Tonia Walker and Associate Athletics Director James Dubose joined Eric Chilton to talk about their upcoming fundraising events.

FRIDAY, FEB 3

1967 Championship Golden Anniversary Reception -Invitation-only reception honoring the 1967 NCAA basketball championship team with remarks from Earl "The Pearl" Monroe and special guest ACC legend Billy Packer.

SATURDAY, FEB 4

Bond. Score. Win. - Fundraising breakfast that supports scholarships for men's sports. The 1967 basketball team will be recognized and Earl "The Pearl" Monroe, basketball hall of famer and leading scorer for the team, is the keynote speaker.



4:00pm Jersey Retirement - During Saturday's game against St. Augustine's, WSSU will retire the jerseys of Rams legends Earl "The Pearl" Monroe and the late Cleo Hill. Monroe will attend the event. The two, who played for legendary Coach Clarence "Big House" Gaines, are the Ram's all-time leading scorers.

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

She’s Got It Covered – A Classy Hat Affair - Fundraising breakfast that supports scholarships for women’s sports. This event has been nominated for an NCAA award.

Dubose also talked about what Monroe means to the university.

Tickets for Bond.Score.Win and the Classy Hat Affair are $100 each and are still available. To buy a ticket to Bond.Score.Win, click here. To buy a ticket to the Classy Hat Affair, click here.

The basketball game against St. Augustine's is at 4:00pm at the CE Gaines Center. Tickets range from $5-$12 and can be purchased here.





