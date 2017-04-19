Earth Day Events, Facts, & Easy Things To Do At Home To Help Mother Earth

Earth Day Pic. Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

Earth Day is an annual event that celebrates the plant’s environment and raises awareness about pollution.

Below you’ll find information about how Earth Day started, facts about pollution, ways to reduce waste and Earth Day events.



HISTORY

The first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 1970. It originated in the U.S. during a grassroots movement and was proposed by late Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin who died in 2005. On the very first Earth Day 20 million people gathered in the streets of America to demonstrate for environmental causes. In 1970, congress creates the Environmental Protection Agency and passes the Clean Air Act.

POLLUTION FACTS

Facts from the Conserve-energy-future.com

Americans buy more than 29 million bottles of water every year. Only 13% of these bottles are recycled every year.

The garbage dumped in the ocean every year is roughly around 14 billion pounds.

Every year around one trillion gallons of untreated sewage and industrial waste is dumped in the U.S water.

WHAT YOU CAN DO EVERYDAY

Compost

You can help cut down on food waste by composting. Check out how to start and indoor or outdoor compost by checking out: EPA: Composting At Home Guide

Recycle

Here’s a list of common items you can recycle at home and other recycling information to help reduce waste.

Check out: Items To Recycle

Reduce And Reuse

Tips on how to reduce waste and reuse items. Tips also include how to save money by knowing what to look for when shopping to reduce wasted materials.

Check out: Reduce And Reuse

Reduce Energy Waste

Information on making changes at home to reduce energy and save money!

Check out: Energy Star

EVENTS

Earth Day Fair

What: The Piedmont Environmental Alliance will host a free Earth Day Fair this weekend. The event includes live entertainment, hands-on activities for all ages, live debate, a children’s corner, crafts, yoga, arts and crafts, water play and much more!

When: Earth Day, Saturday, April 22

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Rain or Shine!

Where: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

More Details: peanc.org

Maker Faire

What: Maker Faire Burlington will feature amazing makers and their projects from all over NC. Exhibiting makers include school groups, universities, makerspaces, small businesses, inventors, entrepreneurs, and crafts people. It also includes World of Steampunk, Musical Circuits, Alamance Co. Beekeepers, 105tth Squad Cosplayers, and Plan B Robotics.

When: Earth Day, Saturday, April 22

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Rain or Shine!

Where: Holly Hill Mall in Burlington

More Details: Maker Faire



Earth Day Fundraiser

What: Live music, games, silent auction, food and so much more! Earth Day event will help raise money for clean water in North Carolina.

When: Earth Day, Saturday, April 22

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Jade Aveda Salon – the Courtyard at the Shoppes at Friendly Center

More Details: Jade Aveda Salon

What: Giant Bubble Soccer Event to help raise money to build a well in Africa as part of a student Interact service club project.

When: Earth Day, Saturday, April 22

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: 1130 North Main Street in Kernersville

