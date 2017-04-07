East Wilkes Students Raise $7,000 For Classmate Who Lost Brothers In Fire

East Wilkes Middle School Students Hold Car Wash For Classmate Who Lost Brothers In Fire. (Photo: WFMY)

RONDA, N.C. -- After one of their classmates lost his brothers in a fire last month, Miss Hall's 8th graders at East Wilkes Middle School put their heads together to try and figure out what they could do to help his family.

They settled on a car wash and ened up raising close to $7,000 in about 6 hours.

"I couldn't believe it happened," says 8th-grader Chandlar Luffman. "I didn't feel the same for a couple of days."

4-year-old Yandel and 6-year-old Alexander Fonseca were killed in a mobile home fire in Wilkes County last month.

Their 15-year-old brother Jose is a student at East Wilkes.

"We all had different ideas and we just chose what we wanted to do," explains 8th-grader Becky Sanchez.

They held the car wash in Elkin Saturday along with a bake sale, not knowing just how much they could help.

"There was a whole entire line of cars just waiting to be washed," says 8th-grader Antonio Nava.

"I didn't expect that many people to show up and I got there and I was like 'wow,'" adds Luffman.

The students gave all the money to Jose's family.

"It was something greater than me," Nava tells. "It was for a family that had just lost two kids. It was devastating for them."

Fire officials ruled the fire as accidental and believe it started behind the refrigerator as an electrical fire.



