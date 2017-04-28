Eastern NC Braces For Tar River Cresting

Officials expect the Tar River to crest this weekend. WNCN photo. (Photo: WNCN)

PINETOPS, NC (WNCN) — Edgecombe County is still under a state of emergency Friday after this week’s heavy rains left some areas flooded and the Tar River has yet to crest, county officials said.

Public schools in the county were closed Thursday and are closed Friday as well, officials said.

Several roads throughout the county are impassable and people on Bynum Farm Road, just outside Pinetops, have been evacuated due to flooding.

RELATED: Flooding Hits Central NC Hard, Stretch of I-95 Closed

“I’ve been here since ’95 and I’ve been through this same scenario multiple times,” said Charnell Billups of Battleboro. “And it gets old and it’s emotionally draining.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Waters have started to recede in Pinetops and Rocky Mount Thursday morning but towns like Princeville and Tarboro, who are still recovering from Hurricane Matthew, are preparing physically and mentally as the Tar River continues to rise.

“So far, we’ve not had any water,” said Tarboro resident Bonnie Mobley. “We’re just praying that we don’t get any, because everyone here is just paranoid.”

The Tar River has yet to reach its peak in Edgecombe County, officials said.

“It’s to the point where you want to break down and cry, but you got to be strong,” said Ashley Simmons, who was working with her family to get ready to leave their home Wednesday.

With the water creeping closer, they didn’t feel safe staying.

“It’s time to go,” she said. “It’s time to go. I just can’t take it anymore.”

RELATED: Clean Up Begins At Little League Park That Flooded In Winston-Salem

Officials said that according to the National Weather Service, the Tar River isn’t expected to crest in Tarboro until Saturday night or Sunday morning. At that time, the river is expected to reach 28 feet at the Tarboro. Major flood stage at the gauge is 32 feet and minor flood stage is 19 feet, officials said.

That predicted crest was down from earlier estimates.

The river reached 36.2 feet after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and 41.5 feet after Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

The reduction in expected flooding brought a breath of relief for many, including the Freedom Hill Community Health Center, where renovations after Hurricane Matthew were just wrapping up as the water rose.

“We really spent 6 or 8 hours on the phone yesterday just decided if we were coming back to reopen May first, or are we going to have to delay this opportunity yet again,” said Laura Owens of the center.

Now the center has sandbags around the facility, but still has hopes of opening on time.

The section of the Tar River in Louisburg crested at 22.8 feet on Wednesday. Flood stage there is 20 feet. The Tar River also crested in Rocky Mount Thursday morning at 25.8 feet. Flood stage is 21 feet.

Officials have opened an emergency shelter at 500 Davis St. in Tarboro. It’s known as the “Old Tarboro Edgecombe County Academy” to locals. The shelter will remain open until further notice.

County officials also released a list of state roads that are closed in the county due to flooding. Those roads are as follows:

• N.C. 111, near Pinetops

• N.C. 122, near Pinetops

• Temperance Hall Road, east of Pinetops

• Faith Baptist Church Road, northwest of Pinetops

• Bynum Farm Road, near Pinetops

• Leggett Road, east of Rocky Mount

• Spring Field Road, east of Rocky Mount

• Cox Avenue, east of Rocky Mount

• Gay Road, east of Rocky Mount

Edgecombe County officials are asking all property owners to monitor the flooding situation and to make plans in case flooding occurs in their area. Residents in low-lying areas are being advised to remain on alert.

Officials said that all major updates on conditions in the county will be posted on their website and on Facebook.

Residents can reach the Emergency Operations Center line at (252) 824-0108.

Copyright 2017 WNCN