Economic Leaders To Announce Hundreds Of Jobs Coming To Triad

High Point Municipal Center. (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The Guilford County Economic Development Alliance will announce hundreds of new jobs coming to the Triad on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the High Point Municipal Center.

The Alliance’s last big job announcement came in November 2016, where Alorica Inc. said it would hire 800 people for their Guilford County call center. In a release, the telecommunication company is listed as the 9th largest employer in High Point.

According to Loren Hill, the President of the High Point Economic Development Corporation, the top three growing industries for the area are aviation, manufacturing and distribution.

Over the past fifteen months, the Alliance has worked to attract jobs to the entire county, bringing in or expanding more than 20 different employers. Data from the Piedmont Triad Partnership shows an uptick in the number of jobs just over the past couple years. Manufacturing continues to be a strong point for Guilford County, taking the number one spot in the state. The county is also in the top five for manufacturing in the Southeast.

WFMY News 2 will be streaming and covering the announcement Tuesday. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFMY