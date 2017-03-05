"Economic Terrorism" Bill Targets Disruptive Protesters

Peaceful protests quickly turned into chaos in the streets of uptown Charlotte Wednesday night, as demonstrators gathered in response to the shooting of 43-year-old Keith Scott.

NORTH CAROLINA -- State lawmakers submitted a bill this week that would toughen penalties for protesters who damage property or block traffic.

The proposed bill, House Bill 249, would create the crime of "economic terrorism" in North Carolina.

Under the bill, property damage of more than $1,000 during a protest would be considered a felony.

The bill would also make blocking roads during a protest a more serious misdemeanor charge.

Currently, blocking roads is considered a Class 2 misdemeanor. The law would upgrade the charges to a Class A1 misdemeanor. This could subject protesters to longer sentences, probation or community service.

The bill comes months after a series of protests in Charlotte. The protests followed the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by a police officer. Some protesters damaged and looted stores, and shut down traffic on the Interstate.

