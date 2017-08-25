Eden Double Stabbing Suspect Arrested

Christopher Raymond Ellison

WENTWORTH, NC - The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office announced a man was charged in connection with an Eden double stabbing that happened last week.

Christopher Raymond Ellison, 34, was charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, officers found two stabbing victims on the 1000 block of Georgia Ave, a 44-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child. Both were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Ellison was released from the hospital where he was receiving treatment yesterday afternoon and was escorted by Eden Police Officers to the Wentworth Magistrate’s Office where he was given a $1,000,000 secured bond. His court date is Sept. 5.

The investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2017 WFMY