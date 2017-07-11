Eden Hospital Files For Bankruptcy

Morehead Memorial Hospital in Eden has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The hospital confirmed the move in a press release sent Tuesday morning.
“Patients should notice no change whatsoever," Hospital Marketing Director Myla Barnhardt said. "Morehead will remain open and will continue to provide care to the community.”
#BREAKING: Eden's Morehead Hospital files for Chap. 11 bankruptcy. Spokesperson says no planned layoffs or noticeable patient changes. @WFMY— Meghann Mollerus (@meghannmollerus) July 11, 2017
Barnhardt says filing is a financial move to restructure the hospital beds to ensure long-term stability. There are no planned layoffs and employees were notified this morning. The hospital has roughly 700 employees (657 in-house and 88 with contracted partner companies). The hospital is the largest employer in Eden.
