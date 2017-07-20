Eden Man Missing After Heading To Job Site In Kentucky: Police

Phillip Wood (Photo: Custom)

EDEN, N.C. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Eden man.

Eden Police say 55-year-old Phillip Ray Wood, Jr. was last seen on July 15 leaving his home on Merriman Street. He left in a 2014 silver Nissan Murano with North Carolina license plate number DDR-8190.

Police say Mr. Wood was on his way to a job site in Bowling Green, Kentucky, but he never showed up. Friends and family have not heard from him.

Officials believe Mr. Wood could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

If you have any information that can help police find Mr. Wood, call Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755.

