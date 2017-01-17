Eden Resident to Duke Energy: What About Me?

An explosion at a Duke Energy substation caused power outages in Montgomery County Wednesday morning. (Photo: Anthony Campbell)

EDEN, N.C. -- It's been nearly three years since an estimated 39,000 tons of coal ash leaked into the Dan River.

The contaminated ash flowed into the river after a storm water drain under one of the ponds collapsed. The energy company is now offering a cash payment to people who live near its coal ash ponds.

The offer includes a $5,000 "goodwill payment" and 25 years of water bills covered. If an eligible person decides to sell their home before October 2019 and gets less than fair market value, Duke Energy will pay for the difference, too.

Before a person receives any cash, they have to sign a waiver releasing Duke Energy from any groundwater contamination concerns.

To qualify, a person must live within one-half mile of one of the coal ash ponds. Statewide, that's 963 people. In Eden, there is only 1 person who qualifies.

"That doesn't help anybody else on down through here," said Robert Hyler. Hyler's property backs up to the Dan River. He's just 1 mile from the Dan River Steam Station and does not qualify for Duke Energy's offer.

He thinks he should still get some type of help. A Duke Energy spokesman says the qualifications for this offer are set up by state law.

"That's where our governor let us down. And our governor and the House of Representatives and the senators, they've let all of us down around here," said Hyler.

Hyler gets his water from a well and has a filtration system on it. He says he wouldn't have it any other way.

A Duke Energy spokesman says the state, federal government and the company have done testing 50 miles downriver and have found normal results. Still, Hyler isn't comfortable.

"Coal ash could be settled in there, we don't know."

As for the people eligible for the offer, Duke Energy is required by state law to hook those same people up to a city water line or a water filtration system for their wells. The financial offer will be covered by Duke Energy shareholders.

After this story was posted on the WFMY News 2 Facebook page, several people asked, "What about Rockingham County?"

One user wrote, "Does nothing for those of us in Eden outside of the 1/2 mile range. What about the costs associated with lost jobs and revenue because no one wants to invest and build or bring people to the city that is the site of one of the worst spills in history?"

WFMY News 2 asked Duke Energy how it's helped the community since the spill. In the past 2 years, the company has donated more than $2 million in foundation grants, a water resources fund, community college grant program, land conservation and community giving. It's also given $400,000 to a tourism campaign focused on bringing people to the Dan River.

