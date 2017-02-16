Immigrants march through downtown Greensboro in protest on Thursday. (Photo: Hope Ford, WFMY)

TRIAD, NC -- As tensions over immigrants and refugees boil over nationally, several local efforts continue to establish the Triad as a "Welcoming Area."

For the most part, support for refugees locally has been overwhelming online.

Many people posted on the WFMY News 2 Facebook page, saying they wish they could do more to help, like Paige Cox.

"My kids went to Morehead elementary we had a lot of refugee families there, a lot of immigrants. They were wonderful people. The kids were amazing. The families were involved with the school. I did a lot of reading with the children,” said Cox. “I think once you go in and meet people, you'll find out they are just like us."

Cox has spent a lot of time researching how to help refugees re-settle in the Triad.

This week, she donated to the Syrian refugee family in Greensboro whose toddler was attacked by two pit bulls!

Cox says she wants to do more, but she knows it'll take a community effort to make a difference.

"Come out and meet people. Don't just sit on your computer and push buttons and read this negative story coming out about immigrants and what they are doing to our country," said Cox. "Go out and meet the families and see that they're people and they are here for a reason and they have a lot to add to our community."

Former Guilford County Commissioner Bruce Davis says there are an abundance of programs in the Triad to assist refugee families.

"We as a nation have always been a nation of immigrants. We've always accepted the fact that many of us came over, some by force and some by choice,” said Davis. “But we're still all nation of immigrants so it's important that we embrace our neighbors."

Davis spent 12 years on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

He worked with groups like World Relief High Point, who has helped more than 8,000 refugees living in High Point right now.

That doesn’t include the tens of thousands of others across the Triad – many of whom use resources from local non-profit groups.

Davis says it's important to continue offering resources to local refugees so they can contribute back to our communities.

"We can help them find jobs and any other resources that they might need,” said Davis. “We need to be very cognizant of the difficulties they're facing and have been through as they travel to this area."

There are several non-profit groups in the Triad designed to help refugees find a place to re-settle locally:

World Relief High Point/Winston-Salem

CWS Greensboro

NC African Services Coalition

Faith Action International House

(© 2017 WFMY)