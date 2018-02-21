Elected Officials Respond to Billy Graham's Death

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton holds Billy Graham's hand as he speaks during Graham's Crusade at Flushing Meadows Corona Park June 25, 2005 in the Queens borough of New York. (Photo: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Reaction from local and national officials on the passing of Rev. Billy Graham:

U.S. President Donald Trump:

The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence:

Karen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest Americans of the century, Reverend Billy Graham. We send our deepest condolences to the Graham family. (1/2) — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 21, 2018

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper:

"Billy Graham was a strong, humble, positive and passionate North Carolina man of faith who made a difference in the lives of so many. Rest with God, Reverend Graham."

Rep. Ted Budd:

"The loss of Reverend Billy Graham is a great sadness for our state, and for our country. His legacy of servant leadership is an example to all of us."

Rep. Richard Hudson:

"My wife Renee and I mourn with our community for the loss of America's pastor, Billy Graham. As the Lord's faithful servant, Billy Graham lived a simple life in North Carolina with his dear wife, Ruth. Yet he touched millions of people with his charisma and his ministry. We send our condolences to the entire Graham family, and we rejoice with them knowing Billy Graham is home with our Father in heaven."

Rep. Richard Burr:

“I was incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Reverend Billy Graham this morning. America’s Pastor was an inspiration to millions of Christians in our country and across the world. While his humility, faith, and booming voice will be sorely missed, today, he is at peace with God.”

U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry:

Giulia and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of North Carolina's finest sons, the Reverend Billy Graham. Since he rose to prominence with his famous eight-week Los Angeles Crusade in 1949, Reverend Graham has served as a guiding light for people all over the world. Reverend Graham has taken the gospel to every corner of the globe, preaching to nearly 215 million people in over 185 countries since first being ordained as a minister in 1939. Commonly referred to as 'America's Pastor', Reverend Graham has long served as a moral compass for the nation, serving as a spiritual adviser to every U.S. President since Eisenhower.



One of the finest moments of my career was having the opportunity to represent Reverend Graham when his Montreat home was placed in the 10th district. The personal kindness and hospitality Reverend Graham showed when inviting me into his home is something I will never forget.



Giulia and I extend our deepest condolences to Virginia, Anne, Ruth, Franklin, and Nelson on the passing of their father and to the entire family on the loss of a grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor, and friend. We are forever indebted to Reverend Graham and his death is a tremendous loss for our state, our nation, and our world. We find solace in his passing with the knowledge that Reverend Graham has gone peacefully to be reunited with his beloved wife of 63 years, Ruth, in the kingdom he preached about for so many years.

Rep. Virginia Foxx:

“Mark 16:15 of the Good Book instructs us to, ‘Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.’ This is a charge that Reverend Graham took seriously and a charge which he spent a lifetime endeavoring to obey. Reverend Graham will be remembered by millions of people for millions of reasons – this is a testament to the lives he touched. From advising many Commanders-in-Chief as America’s pastor, to preaching the gospel to the masses, the Reverend Graham was compassionate and served as a blessed shepherd through the years. Reverend Graham will be remembered as a talented, inspiring and dedicated North Carolinian. While I was saddened to learn of Reverend Graham’s passing, I rejoice that he has gone to join the Lord whom he loved so dearly.”

Senator Thom Tillis

Reverend Billy Graham, a proud North Carolinian, was truly America’s Pastor and spiritual compass. He dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel and inspired millions of people in America and across the globe. (1/3) — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 21, 2018

He preached in favor of inclusiveness and viewed diversity in our society as a strength. His counsel was sought by many Presidents – Republicans and Democrats alike – in no small part because of his unshakable moral clarity and convictions. (2/3) — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 21, 2018

Reverend Graham’s life’s work and devotion to faith bettered our country and the world. I join my fellow citizens in celebrating a great and historic man and North Carolina’s favorite son. (3/3) — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 21, 2018

