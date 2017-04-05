Pilot ejected after military aircraft goes down in Md.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Emergency crews are responding to an aircraft down near Joint Base Andrews, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS.
A black plume of smoke can be seen near Temple Hills RD and Woodells Ct.
Officials said it is an F-16 military aircraft and one pilot parachuted out safely.
PGFD investigating aircraft down in area of Piscataway and Steed Road.— Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017
Homes in the immediate area are being evacuated and families are sheltering at a nearby school.
Temple Hills Road is closed at this time.
No reports of any other injuries.
More information will be provided as information becomes available.
