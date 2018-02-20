Erica Parsons' Adoptive Parents Charged With Murder, Child Abuse

SALISBURY, NC - The adoptive parents of Erica Parsons were charged with First-Degree Murder, Felony Child Abuse, Felony Concealment of Death and Obstruction of Justice Tuesday.

The announcement was made at a news conference by Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten. The case was presented to a grand jury Monday.

Casey and Sandy Parsons are still in federal custody.

Auten says the next phase is getting the parents from federal custody. They will be brought here to face charges.

Parsons would have turned 20 years old this Saturday.

'It weighed on everybody," Auten said. "We felt like if we didn't find her and get them charged we failed our whole careers."

The autopsy report came in on Jan. 9, 2017. Auten said the case couldn't move forward until they had the report. After the District Attorney finished work with a murder case, she reviewed Parsons' case.

