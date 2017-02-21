Erica Parsons Funeral Being Held Saturday

Erica Lynn Parsons

A funeral for Erica Parsons will be held Saturday in Salisbury.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office sent a release Tuesday that said Parsons funeral will be at First Baptist Church in Salisbury at 2 p.m. Saturday. Parsons will be buried at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove.

The release says 'the service is open to the public and will be a time for the community to remember and celebrate the short life of Erica.'

Parsons, whose remains were found last September after she had been missing for five years. Erica's body was found in a small grave on a dirt road about a mile south of Highway 9 between Pageland and Mount Croghan, South Carolina.

