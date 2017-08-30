Escaped Convict Drives Car into Greensboro Home While Running From Police

Photo: file

An escaped convict crashed his car into a Greensboro house before trying to run from police Wednesday.

Greensboro Police got a tip that McKinney, wanted by the US Marshall Service for escaping from a correctional facility, was around the Pinecroft Road/Vandalia Road area.

Anthony McKinney, 43, didn't stop when he was pulled over by Greensboro police officers when a chase began. McKinney lost control of the car and crashed into a house on the 2400 block of Pinecroft Road. He got out of the car and tried to escape before officers caught up to him.

McKinney had minor injuries after the crash. There was minor damage to the home and no other injuries were reported.

McKinney was charged with: Felony Speeding to Allude, Hit and Run, Resist, Delay and Obstruct an officer, Driving while License Suspended and Careless and Reckless Driving.

