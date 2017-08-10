Exclusive: Katrina survivor shocked by check received 12 years later
A Hurricane Katrina survivor and mother of three says she is shocked by the settlement check she received in the mail 12 years after the storm that uprooted her family and forced her to start over in Houston.
KHOU 8:12 AM. EDT August 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Father, Daughter Found Guilty of Second-Degree Murder
-
Randolph County Courthouse Confederate Statue
-
Actor Channing Tatum Makes Stop In Greensboro
-
Man Rescued After Being Nailed To Tree
-
6 deputies disciplined for sex on duty
-
Gym owner puts up controversial sign: 'No cops allowed'
-
This is why you shouldn't put your feet on the dashboard
-
Family Upset After Getting Daughter's Bloody Clothes In The Mail
-
Second Triad Publix Opens In High Point
-
Call For Action Is Here For You
More Stories
-
2,500 Guilford Co. Students To Get Smart Phones…Aug. 9, 2017, 11:53 a.m.
-
Channing Tatum Goes All ‘Magic Mike' At NC Gas StationAug. 9, 2017, 10:41 p.m.
-
Man Wants Confederate Monument at Randolph Co.…Aug. 9, 2017, 7:26 p.m.