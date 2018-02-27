Expect Traffic in Charlotte With Billy Graham Funeral and CIAA Tourney: AAA

Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- AAA Carolinas says drivers should expect traffic delays in the Charlotte area this week due to Reverend Billy Graham's funeral and the CIAA basketball tournament.

Related: NC Lt. Governor Wants Graham Statue to Replace Aycock's at U.S. Capitol

Graham's funeral is Friday at the Billy Graham Library and closed to the public, but an estimated 2,300 guests are expected including President Donald Trump. The funeral begins at noon and will last about 90 minutes.

Life of a True Servant | Remembering America's Pastor Billy Graham

AAA says presidential visits can cause traffic problems like road closures and delays. If you're headed to Charlotte-Douglas Airport, give yourself some extra drive time especially on Friday.

The CIAA Tournament games are at Bojangles Coliseum on Tuesday and Wednesday and at the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte Thursday through Saturday. Most of the events related to the tournament will happen in and near Uptown, so expect large crowds and heavy traffic, AAA says.

Tuesday until 10 p.m. is the last day for the public to view Graham’s closed casket at the Billy Graham Library. On Wednesday and Thursday Graham’s body will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol rotunda in Washington D.C., before returning to Charlotte for Friday’s funeral.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY