Explosion at Mobile Home in Guilford County: Fire Officials

Explosion at a trailer off Coble Church Road. (Photo: WFMY)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters are putting out flames at a mobile home on Coble Church Road Tuesday evening.

Fire officials say there was an explosion sometime before 7 p.m. and the home became fully involved in flames.

Officials say no one was inside at the time of the explosion. They say the home is a total loss.

Firefighters, EMS, and Guilford County Sheriff's Deputies are at the scene.

