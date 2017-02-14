Explosion at Mobile Home in Guilford County: Fire Officials

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters are putting out flames at a mobile home on Coble Church Road Tuesday evening.
Fire officials say there was an explosion sometime before 7 p.m. and the home became fully involved in flames.
Officials say no one was inside at the time of the explosion. They say the home is a total loss.
Firefighters, EMS, and Guilford County Sheriff's Deputies are at the scene.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs