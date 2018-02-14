F-15 Fighter Jet Doing Touch-And-Go Training At Piedmont Triad Airport in Greensboro

Weather spotter Bill Ballentine sent us this picture of a jet around Piedmont Triad International Airport.

If you've heard a lot of racket coming from around the airport today, you're not alone. Our newsroom got several calls and messages on social media about low-flying planes flying around this morning.

So what's going on?

An F-15 jet is doing touch-and-go training according to Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Weather spotter Bill Ballentine sent us a photo of one of the jets. Let us know if you see any cool sights from their training! Email us a picture at myphotos@wfmy.com or send it to us on Facebook or Twitter.

