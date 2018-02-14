WFMY
F-15 Fighter Jet Doing Touch-And-Go Training At Piedmont Triad Airport in Greensboro

Fighter Jets Spotted at PTI Airport

February 14, 2018

If you've heard a lot of racket coming from around the airport today, you're not alone. Our newsroom got several calls and messages on social media about low-flying planes flying around this morning. 

So what's going on?

An F-15 jet is doing touch-and-go training according to Piedmont Triad International Airport. 

Weather spotter Bill Ballentine sent us a photo of one of the jets. Let us know if you see any cool sights from their training! Email us a picture at myphotos@wfmy.com or send it to us on Facebook or Twitter.

