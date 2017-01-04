FAA Designs Plans For New Air Traffic Control Tower At PTI

(Photo: Gregory Bajor, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The FAA is in the design phase of a new air traffic control tower at Piedmont International Airport in Greensboro, according to PTI Executive Director Kevin Baker.

Baker says it's possible construction on the new control tower would begin sometime mid-2018, but will depend on funding by the FAA.

Baker says the project is estimated at $42 million.

