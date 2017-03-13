WFMY
Close

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Talks 'Building Community' in NC A&T Town Hall

Emily Hodgdon, WFMY 1:24 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC -- Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will speak at NC A&T for the inaugural Chancellor's Town Hall. 

School officials say Zuckerberg will be the featured speaker for the event on Monday, March 13 at noon. He will focus on a theme of “Building Community." 

The initiative is designed to encourage students to engage in a creative exchange of ideas. School officials expect about 200 students to attend the Town Hall. 

 

© 2017 WFMY-TV

WFMY

Zuckerberg: 'Are We Building The World We All Want?'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories