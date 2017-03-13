Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Talks 'Building Community' in NC A&T Town Hall

GREENSBORO, NC -- Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will speak at NC A&T for the inaugural Chancellor's Town Hall.

School officials say Zuckerberg will be the featured speaker for the event on Monday, March 13 at noon. He will focus on a theme of “Building Community."

The initiative is designed to encourage students to engage in a creative exchange of ideas. School officials expect about 200 students to attend the Town Hall.

© 2017 WFMY-TV