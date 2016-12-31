Faces Of Drunk Driving: A Bond Formed Through Tragedy

Courtesy: Noel Hill Photography

EDEN, NC -- Two stories with one thing in common: drunk driving.

Kevin London lost two daughters in one night. Taylor was 23 and Meredith was 18. Taylor was friends with Candice Bennett.

"Candice had her crash several months before my daughters," London said.

"When Candice had come home from therapy in Atlanta I remember saying Taylor you need to go see Candice since she's' home," London said. "And I remember her saying on the phone to me, 'I just can't believe that she's gone through that and if anything like that happened to me, you know, I'd rather not be here.'"

It's a conversation London won't ever forget and one he and Bennett regularly start to prevent another tragedy.

The two share their stories to driver's ed classes and DWI offenders, reliving their pain for anyone who will listen.

"Saving one life makes all of this worthwhile," Bennett said.

Twenty eight people die each year because of drunk driving and it is 100% preventable. London launched the #enddrunkdriving campaign and tries to reach people before they make the decision to get behind the wheel after drinking.

