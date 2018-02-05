Failed Transformer At Substation Leads To Power Outage In High Point

LARGE POWER OUTAGE IMPACTING HIGH POINT - HIGH POINT, N.C. – A transformer at a substation failed, causing a large power outage in High Point.

The transmission line affected five substations in the area leading to the outages of homes, businesses, and traffic lights.

The City of High Point said power for about 95-percent of affected customers has since been restored.

About 95% of affected customers restored! Should be about an hour for remaining customers to get back on. pic.twitter.com/ZAd3wQ3owC — City of High Point (@CityofHighPoint) February 5, 2018

