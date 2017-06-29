Fake Summer Camp Warning in Greensboro

Summer Camp Scam Warning

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are looking for the person responsible for a prank gone terribly wrong.

"A woman got a text from an unnamed source stating bring your children to the Greensboro Sanitation Center on Monday July 3rd for a week-long camp," said Corporal Matthew Stein with the Greensboro Police Department.

The only problem: The camp was fake.

"The text was a completely bogus and false claim," said Corporal Stein. "There's no such camp being held."

The woman who received the message reported it to the city. Police are now warning parents to watch out for summer camp scams.

"Real camps are going to require that you sign up ahead of time. They are going to require some type of information given to you or that you provided them," said Corporal Stein.

Some parents are worried about the dangerous hoax.

"I would hate to think that I would have to be worried about someone running a false program for kids during the summertime," said Marcus Davis. "I just feel like it's disgusting."

"As a parent, I would be very scared," said Linea Altenor. "If you would've dropped your kids off, then you went to go get your kid again and they're not there, what would you do? I don't understand it."

Police told WFMY News 2, they called the number associated with the text message, but couldn't trace it.

At this point, police are relying on the public's help to find the person who sent the message. Police are asking parents to report suspicious messages to the Greensboro Police Department.

"We rather come out and investigate it, and it be completely innocent versus putting a child's safety at risk," said Corporal Stein.

