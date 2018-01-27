Fallen Davidson County Deputy Honored With Bridge Dedication

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Davidson County Sheriff's Deputy Todd Cook was shot and killed January 27, 2000 while serving a trespassing warrant.

On Saturday - the 18th anniversary of his death - he was honored during a bridge dedication ceremony at Davidson County Courthouse in Lexington.

The bridge dedication has been a year-long effort, according to the Davidson County Clerk of Superior Court. The idea was proposed to the Board of Commissioners to name the Abbotts Creek Bridge 123 on U.S. Highway 64 in honor of Cook. The overpass is now known as the "Deputy Todd Cook Bridge."

The bridge is located near the new facility of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office on U.S. 64.

Cook was a deputy with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office for three years before he was killed in the line of duty.

