Families, Businesses Take Advantage of Unseasonably Warm Weather

TRIAD, NC -- It's still February, but spring-like temperatures have people in the Triad exchanging their winter coats for t-shirts!

The unseasonably warm temperatures might not last long.

Forecasters say colder, more winter-like temperatures are already on the way to the Triad.

But in the meantime, families and businesses are taking advantage of the warm weather while they can.

For the Weaver family, it’s ice cream and flip flop weather!

They took their daughters out for pedicures and spent the day at Lebauer Park in downtown Greensboro.

“It's a good taste of spring,” said Danielle Weaver. “But it's going to be a rude awakening if it gets cold.”

Food vendors are cashing in on the weather.

On Saturday, Leila Khodab sold hot dogs and ice cream from her carts outside of Lebauer Park.

Khodab says she’s lucky if she’s able to do any business during February.

“When the weather is cold, my business is really, really slow,” said Khodab. “I cannot make money.”

At Lake Brandt, Tammi Cooper isn’t thinking about winter at all.

She spent the day fishing for catfish off the dock.

“We know the fish are out here,” said Cooper. “We love coming out here. We love the view. It's just relaxing.”

Cooper says her father taught her how to fish and she hasn’t stopped since.

“I love it out here,” said Cooper. “I love the water.”

In Colfax, many families utilized the nice weather conditions to visit the Carolina Field of Honor on Saturday.

Amber McCuiston and her husband took their three sons on a family field trip to learn about America’s history.

“It's not easy for us to just pick up and travel to DC or New York to show our kids the history of our country and the history of 9/11,” said McCuiston. “So having this here, it brings a piece of that down here to us.”

As the temperatures continue to warm up -- you'll see more people sitting outside to eat.

A lot of restaurants start outdoor seating services on March 1st.

(© 2017 WFMY)