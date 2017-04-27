WFMY
Family Displaced After Car Drives Into Winston-Salem House

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:48 AM. EDT April 27, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A family is displaced after a car drove into their home Thursday morning, according to Forsyth emergency officials.

According to Forsyth EMS, the car drove into the side of a house on the 4000 block of Lance Ridge Lane in Winston-Salem around 4:00 in the morning. 

There were no reported injuries, but officials did say the house has 'significant damage' and the family has been placed into a hotel or motel. 

Officials have not told WFMY News 2 how the crash happened. 

