Family Escapes Thomasville Mobile Home Fire

THOMASVILLE - A fire at a mobile home Thursday morning displaced a family and left the home a loss.
The Pilot Fire Department said the fire happened around 5:30 at a singlewide trailer. There were no injuries and the fire Marshall is investigating. The Red Cross is helping the family.
The fire was put out in about 30 minutes.
