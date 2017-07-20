Family Escapes Thomasville Mobile Home Fire

THOMASVILLE - A fire at a mobile home Thursday morning displaced a family and left the home a loss.

The Pilot Fire Department said the fire happened around 5:30 at a singlewide trailer. There were no injuries and the fire Marshall is investigating. The Red Cross is helping the family.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The fire was put out in about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2017 WFMY