Family, Friends Hold Vigil For Homicide Victim In High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Family, friends and neighbors of Charlene Alvarez came together Monday evening for a prayer vigil.
The group of more than 20 people lit candles outside of Alvarez's apartment, where she was found dead over the weekend.
"She was so full of life," friend and neighbor, LaDonna Lucas, said. "And we are just out here tonight so that her family would see how much she was loved."
The 27-year-old mother was strangled in her apartment Saturday morning, according to the District Attorney.
Investigators believe her long-time boyfriend, Sean Gibson, is responsible.
Gibson was arrested. He is scheduled to go to court in May.
Alvarez had two young daughters with Gibson. Friends at the vigil said the girls are staying with their grandparents for the time being.
