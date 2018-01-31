Family Loses Everything After VA House Fire

Fire destroys home in VA. Pic. Courtesy: Martinsville Fire Dept.

MARTINSVILLE, VA -- A family has lost everything after a fire destroyed their home.

The Martinsville Fire Department said the fire started around 10:45pm Tuesday night at the house located at Forest Street Extension.

Fire crews said the house was fully involved with flames as they arrived. They also said the family wasn’t home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews had to battle subfreezing temperatures while also trying to put out the flames. Two neighboring homes sustained minor damage due to the heat.

The American Red Cross is now helping the family.

