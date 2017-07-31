Family Mourns Loss Of Popular Pfafftown Farmer

Gary Owen, a Pfafftown farmer, passed away Sunday. (Photo: WFMY)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A community is mourning the loss of a Pfafftown farmer who was killed in what many are calling a freak accident this weekend.

Investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say Gary Owen, 79, was pronounced dead Sunday morning. Owen's family said he was outside his home checking why his power was out when it happened.

His granddaughter Sarah Snincsak says he was as healthy as a horse and suspect he might have been electrocuted.

"It's honestly really sad that it had to be this way but we as a family know he's in a better place now," she says.

Owen was an Army veteran, a father and a grandfather. He was well known for his produce, running Gary's Produce out at the Cobblestone Farmers Market in Old Salem.

"It meant everything to him," Snincsak says. "Other than his family. The farm was his happy place. It wasn't work to him. It was bettering the community, helping people eat right. It was what he loved to do. It was how he gave back to the community."

She says they want his legacy to grow on, like his plants. His family is starting a scholarship fund in his name through Future Farmers of America.

"So that young people can go on and do the work that he loved, which is farming."

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says they are waiting on an autopsy to confirm a cause of death. They do not suspect any foul play.

