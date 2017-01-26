Family of Homicide Victim Goes Door-To-Door Seeking Justice

A heartbroken family in Greensboro is desperate to find answers about the mysterious death of their loved one. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- A heartbroken family in Greensboro is desperate to find answers about the mysterious death of their loved one.

It's been nearly two weeks since Terry Allred, a father of three young children, was accidentally shot and killed at a gas station in Greensboro.

The suspects are still on the loose.

Now, Allred's family is taking action to bring his killer to justice.

"It's very painful. It's going to take a lot to get over it. We probably never will get over it. It hurts,” said Tamika Davis, the victim’s aunt. “We just want justice. We want whoever did this to come forward or whoever knows whatever. Just help us!”

Davis says the thing that hurts the most is the fact that Allred wasn’t the intended target for the bullet that took his life.

On the night of the shooting, Allred was just trying to charge his phone.

He was inside the Grab-N-Go gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when a fight broke out in the parking lot.

Someone fired a shot into the store --- which hit and ultimately killed Allred.

Now, Davis says the family will do whatever it takes to find the person who shot Allred.

"That's my baby and I want justice for him. He didn't deserve this,” said Davis. “I'm not going to stop until it's done. Whatever it takes, however many flyers, whatever we have to do to be out here talking to anybody, I don't mind doing anything."

Davis says Allred was like a son to her, and didn't deserve to die.

Allred was the father of a 15 year old daughter and two sons, ages 5 and 2.

On Thursday afternoon, along with about two dozen officers from the Greensboro Police Department, the family went door-to-door, handing out flyers in neighborhoods near the scene of the crime.





They’re asking anyone with information about Allred's death to come forward.

"We are hurting. We are all hurting. You're waiting for a call, and you're waiting for a text, you're waiting for a knock on the door, and we don't have any of that,” said Davis. “It all hurts."

Police have no suspect information at the time of this report.

According to authorities, Thursday's efforts didn't produce any new leads, at least not yet.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

