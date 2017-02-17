Family of Murdered High Point Store Owner Coping With Sudden Loss

Jack Little (Photo: Jennifer Ball, Custom)

HIGH POINT, NC – For the first time since his death, we're hearing from the family of a High Point store owner killed inside his own store.

Jack Little was well known to many in his community.

Police say the 65-year-old was shot and killed behind the counter of the Whetstone Army/Navy Surplus Store in High Point – a store he owned for over 35 years.

Now, we're learning more about the man who meant so much, to so many people.

Little’s only daughter, Jennifer Ball, says the family wants justice for what happened.

Police in High Point are still looking for the person who shot and killed Jack Little last Saturday.

Ball says her family is still in shock and so is the rest of the community.

Flowers and cards still line the outside of Jack Little's store on N. Main Street -- the scene of the murder.

"It's a tragedy. We hate that it happened. Now, I guess I want justice,” said Ball. “It's not going to change anything but I would like to see the person or people found that did this."

Ball says she tries to stay focused on the happy memories.

"He used to carry me over his shoulders and call me a sack of potatoes," she laughed.

But right now, her heart is full of sadness.

“You just could not ask for a better person,” said a teary-eyed Ball.

Ball says her dad was honest businessman, a lover of animals, and dedicated to his family.

“Everyone says you know your father was a great man and to celebrate his life but for him to be torn from us, that's the part that's so hard,” cried Ball.

She says the only thing making it any easier to cope is the overwhelming support from the community.

“I've gotten messages from Australia. My dad touched so many people,” said Ball. “He was loved by all who knew him, absolutely. He is missed greatly.”

Ball says she wants to give back to all the people supporting her family right now.

So she's collecting all the flowers and cards and social media posts about her father.

When she’s done collecting, Ball says she plans to make a collage to share with the community.

Jack Little's funeral is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, 2:00 P.M., at the Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington.

Burial will follow at the Grubb Family Cemetery in Churchland.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 P.M.

Police say 12-24 guns were stolen from Little's store the day he was killed.

So far police have not made any arrests.

