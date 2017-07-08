Family, Police Looking For Missing Mayodan 74-Year-Old

Pic of Geneva Barrett from her niece.

MAYODAN, NC - Mayodan Police needs your help finding a missing 74-year-old woman.

Geneva Barrett was last seen on South 2nd Avenue near the M&M Recreation Center on Wednesday.

Police said at this time they are not expecting any foul play. Family and police are looking in the woodand and river areas in Mayodan.

Anyone having information concerning her whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.

