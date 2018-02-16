Family Remembers 12-Year-Old Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver

Family and friends of 12-year-old Dorien Pearsall gathered to release balloons in memory of the boy. The Eastern Guilford Middle School student also played football at Peeler Rec Center and was loved by many.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A year ago to the day, and the family of 12-year-old, Dorien Pearsall is still looking for answers after he died in a hit and run. Friday afternoon, family and friends released balloons to remember him.

Investigators say Pearsall was hit by a car traveling south on Ward Road from East Market Street around 11:10 p.m. last February. Pearsall was later pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital shortly before midnight.

Dorien attended Eastern Guilford Middle School and also played football at Peeler Rec Center.

Highway Patrol says the car struck the boy in the travel lanes and fled after the collision. The car involved is believed to be a dark blue BMW 7 Series. Troopers believe the vehicle is a 2003 to 2005 model and has damage to the passenger side with a missing right-side mirror.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact N.C. State Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.

