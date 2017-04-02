Fans Travel To Chapel Hill To Watch Championship With Fellow Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- UNC Fans stopped by the Old Well Saturday to get a final "good luck" drink before the championship game.

"It's tradition here that a drink from the Old Well brings you good luck," alumnus Tracey Melnick explained while taking a sip from the water fountain. "This is the deciding factor to us beating Gonzaga."

Melnick is in town from Washington D.C. Instead of heading to Phoenix for the Final Four, she chose to root on her team from the University that inspired her love of sports.

"I've been to 3 Final Fours and they're awesome. But there's nothing like being home, in your town, on Franklin Street," She said.

Melnick isn't alone, either. Fans from around the country flocked to Chapel Hill to watch the games.

Jim Spanos drove from New Jersey to watch the championship with his son, David.

"Just to have this experience because who knows when we'll have the chance again? It's been fabulous," Spanos said.

North Carolina will take on Gonzaga Monday at 9 p.m. for the championship title. You can watch the game on WFMY News 2.

