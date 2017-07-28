Deadly Ohio Fair Ride Was In NC Just Weeks Ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - According to state reports from the North Carolina Department of Labor, the exact ride that killed one and injured seven others at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday night was in Charlotte at the Carolina Fair just last month.

The 'Fire Ball' ride was one of many that was available to the public at the Carolina Fair at The Park Expo off Independence Blvd over the memorial day weekend this year, operating in the Queen City just last month.

According to Amusements of America, the company providing rides to the Ohio State Fair this year, 'The Fire Ball' "combines swinging and spinning action all in one ride! Since it's debut in 2002, the Fire Ball has become one of the most popular thrill rides on the AOA Midway. The Fire Ball swings riders 40' above the midway while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute!"

Based on the safety reports done by inspectors on the ride in North Carolina, there were problems when it was here in town as well.

NBC 4 in Columbus captured video of a 2012 inspection of the 'The Fire Ball.'

