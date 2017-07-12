Father Dies, Son Nearly Drowns in Rip Current at NC Beach

Atlantic Beach (Photo: Custom)

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A father is dead after he was pulled out by a rip current with his son at Fort Macon State Park on Tuesday, according to Atlantic Beach fire Chief Adam Snyder.

WNCT reports the incident happened shortly after 3 p.m.

Officials said the two were swimming outside the guarded area when a rip current caught them.

The 59-year-old father was in cardiac arrest when lifeguards pulled him out.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the father died despite life saving procedures being administered as soon as he was rescued.

Officials said the son, who is 24, nearly drowned but is now in stable condition.

Swimmers in the area said they noticed the water was rougher than usual.

The father and son were from Nevada and on vacation. Their names have not been released.

Yellow flags were flying on the beach Tuesday, indicating a moderate risk warning was in place.

