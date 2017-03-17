Fayetteville PD Looking For Mom, Daughter Missing Since December 2016

Amber Weber and Miracle Smith (Photos provided by the Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mom and her infant daughter.

Amber Renaye Weber, 21, and her 1-year-old daughter Miracle Smith were last seen Dec. 4, 2016 along the 1200 block of Martindale Drive in Fayetteville, police said. They weren’t reported missing until Jan. 31.

Weber is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 4 inches, 245 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Smith is described as a white female, approximately 2 feet tall and weighs 19 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Amber Renaye Weber or Miracle Smith, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective A. Kincade with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-2610, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).

