FBI Releases Poster For Missing NC Boy Wanted In Amber Alert Search

If you see Raul Gonzalez Johnson call 911

Note: Investigators first said the boy's name was Raul Johnson, but referred to him as Gonzalez Friday.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. – The FBI has released a poster of a missing 4-year-old boy, who’s the subject of an Amber Alert.

Investigators said there have been no major developments in the case of Raul Gonzalez Johnson. Efforts have been shifted from search and rescue to an investigation. The FBI and SBI are now involved.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for Raul who disappeared from his home in Scotland County.

Raul Gonzalez / Photo: NC Department of Public Safety

Sheriff Ralph Kersey said the boy’s grandfather was watching him Wednesday when he lost track of the child and called the police.

The child's mother was at work when she got the phone call that her son had disappeared.

"I just couldn't believe it when he called me. I wished I would have stayed home yesterday. Just hoping he’s still out there," said Annie Johnson.

Johnson was wearing a white and orange tiger-striped shirt with tiger graphics printed on it and a pair of white pants with rocket ships printed on them, authorities said.

The boy was last seen walking in the Laurinburg area by a neighbor, according to police.

On Thursday, crews searched a pond near the area where the boy was last spotted. Police dogs tracked the boy's scent, and police spotted barefoot footprints. The pond was drained on Friday, but there was no word whether anything was found.

A search also took place in a nearby wooded area. More than 300 law enforcement officers and volunteers joined in the effort, including a crew from the Charlotte Fire Department.

North Carolina state troopers also setup a checkpoint on the road that leads to the family’s home to hand out flyers and check tags of vehicles in the area.

Raul is around 3 feet tall and weighs 38 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information call 911 or 910-276-3385.

