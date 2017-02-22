February 22:1945: Oliver, A 60's Pop Sensation, Born In North Wilkesboro

On February 22, 1945, pop musician William Oliver Swofford, known professionally as Oliver, was born in North Wilkesboro.

A Morehead Scholar, Swofford joined his first band while at the University of North Carolina but they had no national success. In 1968, he came to the attention of music producer Bob Crewe, who described his voice as “pure, almost like a reed instrument.” After recording the song “Good Morning Starshine” from the musical “Hair,” but before releasing it, Crewe decided that Oliver would be a better name for the rising star.

Welsh singer Tom Jones and Oliver (William Oliver Swofford) perform on the 1969-1971 television variety show "This Is Tom Jones" that aired on ABC-TV on February 5, 1970 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Ochs Archives)

In the summer of 1969, the song was a hit, climbing to number 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100. During his short musical career, Oliver had an additional hit with “Jean” from the movie, “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.” The song’s writer once said that Oliver did not just perform the song well,” he “set a standard for its performance.” “Jean” rose to number 2 on the Billboard chart in the fall of 1969.

In the early 1970s Swofford toured hundreds of college campuses and collaborated with Karen Carpenter before leaving the business. His debut album ultimately stayed on the chart for 38 weeks. He died in 2000 in Louisiana.

