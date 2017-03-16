Federal Budget: Millions of Dollars Proposed To Fight Opioid Abuse

Heroin killed over 10,000 people in 2014.

President Donald Trump rolled out 64 pages of a new 2017 federal budget Thursday - and in these pages could be something that will directly impact the Triad: more funding for opioid abuse.

The proposed budget aims to tackle opioid abuse in 2 ways: through law enforcement and treatment.

For treatment, there's $500 million allocated to the Department of Health and Human Services for opioid misuse prevention as well as increasing access to treatment and recovery services.

Patti Pressley lives in Winston-Salem and she knows first-hand treatment has the potential to save lives. Her son Nicholas died of an overdose two years ago and she wishes there was more that could have been done to help him. She says she hopes to see federal funds go toward prevention, access to treatment centers, and after-care, so people like her son are less likely to relapse.

"Because we are losing too many people," Pressley says. "My goal would be zero tolerance. We should not lose one person, one more person to overdose. That's doable. This is a treatable disease."

Departments WFMY talked to say more federal funds could mean more NARCAN kits. That's the drug that reverses the effects of overdoses. Many officers in the Triad do carry kits now, but the shelf life is limited, so they need to be replaced. Plus, the demand is going up.

