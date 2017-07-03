Federal Charges Dropped Against Former Greensboro Police Officer

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Federal charges have been dropped against a former Greensboro Police Officer.
William Zachary White was indicted in Federal Court on March 27 on two counts of Possession of Unregistered Firearms including an AM-16 rifle and three hand-made silencers.
On June 19, a judge entered an order finding in favor of White on his suppression motion that was filed by his defense counsel. The charges were dismissed on June 30.
White is a decorated Marine Corps combat veteran. He served two one-year deployments in Afghanistan. In 2010 he returned to his home in Pleasant Garden and joined the Greensboro Police Department.
