Festivus Tradition Continues for Greensboro Family

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Saturday the Seinfeld made up holiday 'Festivus' turned 20 and depending on your generation you probably haven't even heard of it.
A Greensboro family is well aware of the 'Festivus for the Rest of Us' Seinfeld tradition and they've been celebrating it for a few years.
They put up a pole and there's a box for you to share your grievances.
What exactly is this Festivus holiday thing?
Celebrated on Dec. 23, Festivus is a secular holiday created for a family in Mount Pleasant as an antidote to the commercialization of Christmas. It was popularized by the sitcom “Seinfeld” in 1997.
It's all about de-commercializing the holiday season and airing your grievances.
