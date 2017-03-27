Final Four: Heading To Phoenix Or Watching In The Triad

Stumbe Stilskins In Downtown Greensboro Prepares For A Full House For UNC Final Four Game. (Photo: WFMY)

The Carolina Tar Heels are Arizona Bound for the Final Four and so is WFMY News 2.

75,000 people are expected to head to the University of Phoenix stadium in Glendale to cheer for their favorite teams, but there's also a lot of hype happening right here in the Triad, especially for UNC.

The staff at Stumble Stilskins says they always draw a big crowd when any ACC team makes it into the Final Four, but it's even more packed when it's UNC. They plan to bring in more bartenders and kitchen help just to accommodate the crowd. This bar not only boasts some Carolina pride, but a big game like this is also a boost to business.

"It's Carolina Final Four," explains owner Chris Flathers. "We're in Greenbsoro. This place will be packed. I'm a Carolina fan also so this place is going to be crazy. A lot of Carolina fans come here. It's going to be fun."

As for what's underway in Phoenix, staff at the stadium expect more than 3,000 volunteers to pull of the Final Four games.

They plan to go through about 400-500 towels in just the two games.

They also expect to see at least 5,000 pieces of pizza and 50,000 bottles of water.

A USC alumni group is also planning a watch party for their game against Gonzaga.

© 2017 WFMY-TV