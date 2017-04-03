Find a Job at GTCC Aviation's Open House and Career Fair

GTCC Aviation Center - Greensboro 4// (Photo: WFMY News 2, Tony Smith @nzanchor)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Looking for a job in the aviation industry? Now's your chance to find one.

Guilford Technical Community College Aviation is holding a open house and career fair Tuesday, April 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Aviation Center Open House is at all three campus. There's the T.H. Davis Aviation Center at 260 N. Regional Road, GTCC Aviation Center II at 819 Radar Road, and GTCC Aviation Center III at 1053 Old Stage Coach Trail. The Aviation Career Fair is just at GTCC Aviation Center II at 819 Radar Road.

At the Career fair, you'll learn more about several aviation programs including professional piloting, aviation management, and aviation manufacturing and repair.

Several companies will be there as well. They including Piedmont Aviation, HAECO Americas, and Honda Jet.

For more information on aviation from GTCC, head to aviation.gtcc.edu.

